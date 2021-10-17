Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

