Stevard LLC Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,216 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Sunrun comprises about 1.0% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,972,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 104.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

