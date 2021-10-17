RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $11.55 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,168,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTPY. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,088,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTPY stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

