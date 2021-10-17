Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Aflac by 75.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $7,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $742,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

