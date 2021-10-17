Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $28.00

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,044. Tronox has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.