TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $105.65 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $105.65 million and $2.14 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.