Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $0.93. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,137. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.13.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

