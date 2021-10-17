Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,278 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $296.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $287.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

