Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the quarter. Immunome accounts for 2.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Immunome worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Immunome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 75.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

