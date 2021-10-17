S&T Bank PA Decreases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

S&T Bank PA cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 508,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

