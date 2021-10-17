Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.24 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00094783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.11 or 0.00394647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

