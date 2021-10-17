95,430 Shares in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 221,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,248 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCT opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

