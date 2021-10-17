Northern Trust Corp Has $515.69 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of Cummins worth $515,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

