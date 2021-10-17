Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

