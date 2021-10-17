Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,413 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

