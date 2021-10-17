Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Increases By 36.8%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
