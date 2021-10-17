Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Increases By 36.8%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

