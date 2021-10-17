30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
30DC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
30DC Company Profile
