30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

30DC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

30DC Company Profile

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

