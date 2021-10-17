Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the September 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TLOFF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.