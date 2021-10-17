Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,616 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.97. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

