Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.76 Million Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RPC were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPC by 124.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565,660.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.