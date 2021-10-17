CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,280 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 592,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

