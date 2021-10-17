Anson Funds Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,974,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000.

HERAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

