Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,000 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

