Anson Funds Management LP Increases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.