Anson Funds Management LP Trims Stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,313 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMTS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

