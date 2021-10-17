Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for about 1.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $56,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.