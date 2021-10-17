Senvest Management LLC Invests $16.64 Million in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 367,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.60% of Criteo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

