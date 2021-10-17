nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

LASR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

