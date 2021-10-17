Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

