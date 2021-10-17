Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) PT at $27.70

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

VNET opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,609 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

