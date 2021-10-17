My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.96 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00002913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00073356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,952.12 or 0.99607085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.14 or 0.06280404 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.