Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 351.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 124,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

