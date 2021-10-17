Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

