8,839 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $52,344,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,811,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

