Seeyond Sells 8,534 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Ossiam lifted its stake in Global Payments by 75.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,300.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 132,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 41.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Shares of GPN opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

