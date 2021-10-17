Arqma Trading 45% Higher Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $802,919.87 and approximately $2,962.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.13 or 0.06331045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00304038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.82 or 0.01014537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00088387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00429134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00315812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00277918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,061,996 coins and its circulating supply is 11,017,452 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

