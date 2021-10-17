Natixis Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of D opened at $73.10 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

