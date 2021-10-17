Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 615,200.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.