Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

