Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $36,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

QUAL opened at $137.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85.

