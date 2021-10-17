Lincoln National Corp Has $394,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

