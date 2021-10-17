APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 1,911 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $564.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

