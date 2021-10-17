Short Interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Decreases By 27.5%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 935,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

