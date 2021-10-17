Lincoln National Corp Invests $439,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.21.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $280.61 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

