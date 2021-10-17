Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of SCND stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.98.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.