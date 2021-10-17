Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

