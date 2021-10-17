BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MIY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.