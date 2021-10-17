NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 1,367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 326.3 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.92. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

