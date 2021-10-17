Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Decreases By 27.9%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

