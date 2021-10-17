Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 424 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $907.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $895.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

